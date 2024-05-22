The rollout for Normani’s long-awaited solo debut album has begun at last, with the singer sharing “Dopamine (First Dose)” a trailer/short film previewing Dopamine ahead of its impending release. Incorporating archival video from a space shuttle launch, clips from Normani’s “1:59” video with Gunna, and behind-the-scenes footage from the album cover photo shoot, the trailer aims to increase both hype for the album and the heart rates of viewers with its racy glimpses of Normani’s future videos.

Normani has been teasing Dopamine‘s release for what seems like years; you can go all the way back to 2022 to see fans complaining about the wait for her solo debut. For reference, she told Ciara at the end of 2021 that the album was “almost done,” yet only announced a release date last month.

But perhaps she can be forgiven for taking her time and insisting on complete creative control. In a recent interview early this month, she compared her time in the girl group Fifth Harmony to a prison sentence, with negative fan attention singling her out as the “token Black girl” in the group. “I was fearing for my life,” she said of the response from fans, which included death threats.

But in just a few more weeks, Normani will get the opportunity to shine on her own terms; Dopamine is out 6/14 via RCA. You can find more information here.