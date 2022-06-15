Pop star Normani has been slowly rolling out the release of her debut solo album over the past few months, sharing the single “Fair” and teasing a new one, ostensibly titled “Candy Paint.” And while fans have been patient in holding out for confirmation of a release date so far, they now have an entirely different kind of “date” to distract them from the wait. The “Wild Side” singer was recently seen leaving a trendy Los Angeles restaurant with a new potential boo, and fans are having a field speculating about the possibility of romance.

Normani arrived at the restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, solo, but left with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in the same car, according to sources including Hollywood Life and Billboard. Once fans got their first glimpse of the photos they couldn’t help but gush over the possible couple. And while there are certainly some who disapprove, there are others who were quick to defend her.

Normani was spotted leaving a restaurant with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and now the internet is buzzing with dating rumors. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/R1Utm7nOSb — billboard (@billboard) June 15, 2022

……yeah im out. “Normani can do better than DK Metcalf” like he’s not young, black, successful, and arguably the most fit mf in the entire NFL right now. A high profile athlete is actually courting one of our black queens and look at how yall talk about it. Fuckin wow. — nah, too playa for that. truthfully. (@Tip_MojoSoDope) June 14, 2022

Look, we’re not here to question who’s out of whose league. But both seem to be doing just fine in their respective fields. Metcalf is apparently so fast on the field, in fact, that he’s reportedly looking forward to try to qualify for the Olympics despite a diet consisting of what sounds like mainly sugary sweets. Meanwhile, both clearly have the downtime to enjoy together — while DK is rehabbing from an injury, Normani is just waiting for a release date for her album. If they’re enjoying killing time together, good for them.