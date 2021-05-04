D.K. Metcalf is one of the NFL’s most impressive young receivers, putting up big numbers as a member of the Seattle Seahawks and earning himself a second-team All-Pro selection this past year, his second in the league. Part of what makes Metcalf so fun to watch is his speed and athleticism at 6’4 and 229 pounds, and apparently, he wants to put that speed to the test against the best of the best.

NBC Sports reports that Metcalf will participate in the 100-meter dash on Sunday afternoon at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, Calif. While his agent has apparently not confirmed that this is explicitly the goal, Metcalf could use this to qualify for U.S. Olympic Trials in the event.

If Metcalf wants to qualify for the Olympic Trials 100m, he likely must break 10.2 seconds (with legal tailwind of no more than two meters per second). A 10.05 automatically qualifies for Trials. Fifteen American men have 10.05 right now (who are expected to enter the Trials 100m), according to World Athletics. The field will likely be filled with the next fastest men to get around 32 entries overall.

Metcalf floated the idea of testing his speed against the best sprinters last year after he famously chased down Cardinals safety Budda Baker’s attempted pick six, which prompted the USATF to invite him to test his wheels.

See you there 😁 https://t.co/FB0iuxRseR — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 27, 2020

Of course, track speed is at a different level, and while no one doubts that Metcalf can fly, he has a tall task ahead of him keeping up with some of the fastest men on the planet. But as the Seattle Times noted, Metcalf has a little experience on the track, setting school records at his high school and coming in as the runner-up at the state event by running a 14.64 in the 110 high hurdles and registering a triple jump of 46 feet, 5 inches.