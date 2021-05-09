DK Metcalf made his track and field debut on Sunday afternoon, and all things considered, the Seattle Seahawks standout was pretty impressive. Metcalf threw on his track spikes and ran the 100 meter dash at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC, an event that had potential U.S. Olympic Qualifying implications if he was fast enough.

The bad news for Metcalf is that he was not fast enough to reach that point, coming in ninth place in his heat and missing out on qualifying. The good news is that Metcalf still threw down a startling time, running the 100 in 10.36 seconds.

Great start for @Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. He ended up finishing his 100m heat in 9th with a time of 10.36.@usatf // #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/OSPrrMZFVe — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 9, 2021

DK Metcalf runs 10.36 in his pro track debut. pic.twitter.com/DYScQR3JS1 — FloTrack (@FloTrack) May 9, 2021

By no means did Metcalf look out of place, and despite this not being the sport he’s trained in, the Seahawks receiver managed the put forth a good time with room to grow. Time will tell if he decides to pursue this a little more, but before then, Metcalf received a ton of praise from other folks in the NFL.

10.36 is crazy tho at that size!! Mad respect! @dkm14 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 9, 2021

10.36!! Qualified or not @dkm14 the 🐐 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 9, 2021

Always will respect a competitor! Regardless of circumstances or comfort zone. Nice job by DK Metcalf competing in Track & Field today! — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) May 9, 2021

Sheeeittt I would say that’s a win https://t.co/cmQZLh9ELh — Ryan Grant (@RyanGrant25) May 9, 2021

10.36 is a win for DK. Very impressive. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2021

People Dont understand how fast that is 😱 omg with a few months of training he's probably still carrying a lot of football weight is have to lose a few pounds — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) May 9, 2021

Takes a lot of courage to step out on that track like @dkm14 is doing right now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2021

One NFL player who knows a thing or two about life on the track is Marquise Goodwin of the Chicago Bears, who made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team as a long jumper. He, too, gave Metcalf props for doing what he did at his size.

Goodwin was hardly the only track athlete to throw praise Metcalf’s way.

Yo that was SOLID for sure! RESPECT @dkm14 — Devon Allen (@DevonAllen13) May 9, 2021

Okay, he came in DEAD last in the Heats, which I'm not surprised about…HOWEVER…Wow…10.36?!?! I'm extremely impressed with this for a first run! I honestly did NOT think he could do better than 10.6! Hats off to @dkm14. He has some BIG 🍒!!! 👀🤐👏🏽🏃🏾‍♂️💨 #ContinentalTourGold https://t.co/SzJJg99PBV — Jade Johnson OLY (@JadeLJohnson7) May 9, 2021

I tip my hat to you @dkm14 — Marvin Bracy-Williams Jr. (@_BraceYaself) May 9, 2021

Metcalf is one of the brightest young receivers in the NFL, so if he never did anything other than play football, no one would really blame him. Having said that, this is some serious promise in the 100 meters, and hopefully we’ll see him run it a few more times.