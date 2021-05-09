Getty Image
DK Metcalf Threw Down A 10.36 Second 100 Meter Dash And NFL Players Were Hyped

DK Metcalf made his track and field debut on Sunday afternoon, and all things considered, the Seattle Seahawks standout was pretty impressive. Metcalf threw on his track spikes and ran the 100 meter dash at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC, an event that had potential U.S. Olympic Qualifying implications if he was fast enough.

The bad news for Metcalf is that he was not fast enough to reach that point, coming in ninth place in his heat and missing out on qualifying. The good news is that Metcalf still threw down a startling time, running the 100 in 10.36 seconds.

By no means did Metcalf look out of place, and despite this not being the sport he’s trained in, the Seahawks receiver managed the put forth a good time with room to grow. Time will tell if he decides to pursue this a little more, but before then, Metcalf received a ton of praise from other folks in the NFL.

One NFL player who knows a thing or two about life on the track is Marquise Goodwin of the Chicago Bears, who made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team as a long jumper. He, too, gave Metcalf props for doing what he did at his size.

Goodwin was hardly the only track athlete to throw praise Metcalf’s way.

Metcalf is one of the brightest young receivers in the NFL, so if he never did anything other than play football, no one would really blame him. Having said that, this is some serious promise in the 100 meters, and hopefully we’ll see him run it a few more times.

