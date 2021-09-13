After spending the better part of two years out of the musical spotlight, Normani made her grand return earlier this year with the release of “Wild Side,” he collaboration with Cardi B. The track’s release certainly marked a new era in Normani’s career, one that will hopefully lead to the release of her long-awaited debut album. While a timeline for that project’s release is unknown at the moment, the singer continues to promote the new track with a gleaming performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Normani showed off her dance moves while donning a metallic outfit, all without losing a step with her vocals with the performance. To close the performance, the singer did her own version of Janet Jackson’s iconic 2002 Live In Hawaii performance of “Would You Mind” with help from Teyana Taylor.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Normani revealed that she is “about halfway through the album” and added that she hoped to have a lead single for it out by the summer, which she achieved with the release of “Wild Side.” She also spoke about trying to be more open and authentic with her music.

“I want to be able to feel like I was represented in the most authentic way possible because I know what it feels like coming from a girl group and being told who to be,” she said. “[It’s] just overwhelming now to have the opportunity to be all that I want to be.” Normani added, “I want every girl out there to feel like I’m going through the same thing.”

You can watch the singer’s performance in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.