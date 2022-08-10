Even without a debut album out, Normani has established herself as a star; She has two top-10 singles to her name with the Khalid collaboration “Love Lies” and the Sam Smith link-up “Dancing With A Stranger.” As for that debut album, though, fans are still waiting. Some have even turned on Normani, believing that her success has led to a loss of drive in the singer. Per Normani’s passionate response to recent tweets making those allegations, that just isn’t true.

As Newsweek notes, a tweet from a user who has since set their profile to private read, “No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just [don’t] see the same passion from her as I used to. Before [y’all] start, [it’s] not depression so [don’t] even go THERE!” Another user wrote in response to the tweet, “What happens when you’ve gotten comfortable and you’re not HUNGRY anymore.”

Normani herself replied to the latter tweet yesterday (August 9), writing, “just shut the f*ck up.”

just shut the fuck up https://t.co/puMktqrUNR — Normani (@Normani) August 9, 2022

UK fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams responded to Normani’s tweet, “It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh.” Normani shared that and added, “on top of real life sh*t going on in my personal life.”