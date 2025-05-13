NxWorries Is Going On Their First Headlining Tour As A Group, Ever

NxWorries has technically been an official group for about a decade, but due to the nature of its composition, they’ve never actually been on a tour together. Multi-talented perpetual motion machine, Anderson .Paak, and laid-back instrumental producer Knxwledge first teamed up in 2015 for the Link Up & Suede EP, followed by Yes, Lawd!, their debut LP, in 2016, but since then, various other projects have kept them (especially Andy) on the run.
However, with last year’s release of their second LP, Why, Lawd?, and its warm reception from fans, it looks like the time is right for them to finally hit the road together. Their first-ever headlining North American tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon on the 10th of September and runs through October 19th, when it concludes with a hometown show in Los Angeles at the famous Hollywood Palladium. They will be supported on the tour by collaborator Rae Khalil. You can find ticketing information here, and see the tour dates below.
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/13 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia
09/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/24 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/6 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium