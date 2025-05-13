NxWorries Is Going On Their First Headlining Tour As A Group, Ever

NxWorries has technically been an official group for about a decade, but due to the nature of its composition, they’ve never actually been on a tour together. Multi-talented perpetual motion machine, Anderson .Paak, and laid-back instrumental producer Knxwledge first teamed up in 2015 for the Link Up & Suede EP, followed by Yes, Lawd!, their debut LP, in 2016, but since then, various other projects have kept them (especially Andy) on the run.

However, with last year’s release of their second LP, Why, Lawd?, and its warm reception from fans, it looks like the time is right for them to finally hit the road together. Their first-ever headlining North American tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon on the 10th of September and runs through October 19th, when it concludes with a hometown show in Los Angeles at the famous Hollywood Palladium. They will be supported on the tour by collaborator Rae Khalil. You can find ticketing information here, and see the tour dates below.

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/13 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/24 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/6 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/8 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium