Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals will celebrate his January 2016 album Malibu with a tour of the same name. Anderson will perform Malibu in its entirety for each of the 14 shows, beginning on September 18 in Bend, Oregon.

Malibu is not the only remnant from 2016 that Anderson .Paak wants to keep alive in 2024.

On Thursday, August 22, Anderson .Paak announced that his 2016 NPR Tiny Desk concert with The Free Nationals will be released as a limited-edition vinyl. The 15-minute performance has accumulated over 108.8 million views on YouTube since it premiered on August 22, 2016.

“Thank you Tiny Desk for the beautiful platform and for giving us our most viral performance on the web, and thanks to everyone that it has reached and inspired in some way,” the eight-time Grammy winner said in a statement, as per press release. “We hope you enjoy this exclusive vinyl release of the performance that changed everything for me and my band.”

The limited-edition vinyl is available to order here for $35 on Anderson .Paak’s official website.

“Featuring The Free Nationals, the performance includes four of Anderson’s most iconic tracks — “Come Down,” “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance,” “Put Me Thru,” and “Suede” — with all four tracks spread onto a Side A and Side B,” the official product listing says.

Side A and Side B will each play at 33 1/3 RPM. Side A will feature “Come Down” and “Heart Don’t Stand A Chance,” leaving “Put Me Thru” and “Suede” for Side B.

Watch Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals’ August 2016 NPR Tiny Desk above, and see their upcoming tour dates below.

09/18 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/19 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/05 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

10/09 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre