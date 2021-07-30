Despite rising to fame after growing up for most of his life in North Carolina, Toosii taps into his New York roots (he was born in Syracuse) to access the drill rap sound that exploded in the state thanks to names like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, CJ, Rah Swish, and more on his newest single, “Spin Music” featuring Fivion Foreign.

The track arrives with a visual that opens with Toosii and Fivio surrounded by an array of dirt bikes, ATVs, and a few other flashy vehicles. Toosii heads indoors to fire off a confident verse while Fivio goes back and forth between the outdoor’s rowdiness and the company of a woman in the bedroom for his own contribution to the song.