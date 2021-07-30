Music

Toosii Steps Into The Drill Lane With Fivio Foreign For The Authoritative 'Spin Music'

by:

Despite rising to fame after growing up for most of his life in North Carolina, Toosii taps into his New York roots (he was born in Syracuse) to access the drill rap sound that exploded in the state thanks to names like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, CJ, Rah Swish, and more on his newest single, “Spin Music” featuring Fivion Foreign.

The track arrives with a visual that opens with Toosii and Fivio surrounded by an array of dirt bikes, ATVs, and a few other flashy vehicles. Toosii heads indoors to fire off a confident verse while Fivio goes back and forth between the outdoor’s rowdiness and the company of a woman in the bedroom for his own contribution to the song.

“Spin Music” is one of ten new additions to the deluxe version of Toosii most recent project, Thank You For Believing. Presenting just one additional guest appearance from Hotboii, the updated body of work arrives under a new titled: Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation). The project also features the previously released single, “Head Over Hills.”

You can watch the flashy video for “Spin Music” above.

Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) is out now via South Coast Music Group. Get it here.

