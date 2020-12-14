Pop Smoke Was The Most-Streamed Artist On SoundCloud In 2020

With the year coming to a close, many are taking a look back at their streaming history in 2020. Spotify unveiled their annual Wrapped series which confirmed the late Juice WRLD had the most streams out of any other US artist this year. SoundCloud has now shared their year-end review — and their top artist of the year also saw millions of posthumous streams.

Following his tragic death in February, SoundCloud revealed that Pop Smoke was their platform’s most popular artist this year. The Brooklyn drill rapper had 65 tracks uploaded to the site and his music was streamed 191,500,188 times in 2020 alone. His song “For The Night” with DaBaby and Lil Baby impressively made up 40 million of those streams.

While Pop Smoke was the platform’s most-streamed artist this year, SoundCloud’s top song and remix spotlighted some other musicians. Lil Mosey, who uploaded his first track to SoundCloud when he was just 14 years old, claimed SoundCloud’s top track for his Certified Hitmaker album opener “Blueberry Faygo.” The song was streamed 54.6 million times and also became double-Platinum certified.

As for SoundCloud’s top remix of 2020, the award goes to NLE Choppa for his remix of Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred.” While the rapper may have some questionable opinions about the COVID-vaccine, it’s clear he hit the mark on his charged remix of Lil Baby’s My Turn track.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.