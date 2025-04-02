British-Nigerian musician Obongjayar has been rising in popularity stateside ever since his show-stealing feature on Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert standout “Point And Kill” back in 2021. Since then, he’s been tabbed as an artist to watch, making further standout appearances on collaborations with the likes of Fred Again.. and Kamasi Washington.

Today, he announced the release date for his new album, Paradise Now, which drops May 30 on September Recordings. The album’s press release promises production from Kwes Darko, Yeti Beats, and Beach Noise, while the tracklist holds another collaboration with Little Simz.

At the same time, he has shared the video for the album’s latest single, “Sweet Danger,” an ode to the bad boys — which he proudly declares himself to be. In the video, a series of larger-than-life characters flexes, mugs, dances, and rides a mechanical bull in a run-down hotel.

Watch Obongjayar’s “Sweet Danger” video above.

Paradise Now is due on 5/30 via September Recordings. You can find more info here.