Little Simz’s album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, arrived last night after a months-long rollout. That rollout included videos for “Introvert,” “Woman,” and “I Love You, I Hate You,” as well as her US television debut on The Tonight Show to perform “Woman” and her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert debut, where she premiered the Afropop-inflected single “Point And Kill featuring London-based Nigerian artist Obongjayar. Today, along with the album, she released a groovy video for “Point And Kill” to accompany the album.

In the video, Simz takes a trip to Nigeria, her parents’ homeland, to tour the countryside, encountering a diverse cast of characters, including weightlifting macho men and church-going aunties. The video culminates in a very stylish club scene, seeing Simz and Obongjayar grooving in a small club full of people dressed in retro-chic ensembles. The overall vibe is very Queen & Slim, especially in the closing scene, which finds Simz and Obongjayar surrounded by armed police officers all pointing their guns at him as she defends him with a machete. The video ends on this ambiguous note, giving viewers plenty to ponder — much like many of Simz’s other videos.

Watch Little Simz’s “Point And Kill” video featuring Obongjayar above. You can catch Simz live at End Of The Road in Dorset this Sunday.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out now via AWAL Digital Limited. You can check it out here.