Fred Again.. is keeping the summer going with a sweet love song. Tonight (August 11), the EDM go-to has teamed up with Nigerian singer Obongjayar for his new song, “Adore U.”

On “Adore U,” Fred crafts a luminescent, hypnotic instrumental, while Obongjayar delivers on soft, crooning vocals.

“I adore you / Ooo I adore you / And I pray, pray you never lose yourself / I’m so proud of everything that you are,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

The past year has seen Fred Again.. grow from an underground EDM DJ to in-demand, genre-fluid producer. Obongjayar is on a similar trajectory.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, Obongjayar shared that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated him to keep his foot on the gas.

“You come out of this two-year situation, and you’re straight into it. You feel like you have to use up all the opportunities you have to do the thing.” said Obongjayar. “You’re doing everything: you’re working, you’re trying to fit everything in. That’s good in little spurts, but you can’t do it over extended periods of time, because it can get tiring. You can lose sight of what it is that you’re doing. You don’t want to lose sight of what you’re doing.”

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.