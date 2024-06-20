As ODESZA begins saying goodbye to their fans, the prolific electronic duo is going out with a bang by taking things back to where they started.

To close out their final tour for the foreseeable future, ODESZA has teamed up with SETUP and Snapdragon to create a monumental immersive visual installation for the last three shows of The Last Goodbye Tour.

“The Echoes” installation will come to life at a venue near and dear to their hearts in their home state: the Gorge Amphitheater.

“The Echoes” activation is set to be one of ODESZA’s most technically ambitious projects to date, paying homage to the duo’s groundbreaking career, the community they’ve built, and showcasing their unrelenting commitment to technology and jaw-dropping visuals.

To tell the story of this epic endeavor in real time, Uproxx Studios is teaming with ODESZA, SETUP, and Snapdragon to release a four-part series. The first video (above) shows the duo working out how their recursive design and themes in their music influenced their title for the structure and the start of how these ideas are going to come to life, powered by the groundbreaking speed and efficiency of Snapdragon.