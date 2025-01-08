Electronic duo Odesza have become known for their jaw-dropping live shows. While the “Across The Room” musicians are a music festival fixture, this coming summer they have more intimate plans.

Yesterday (January 7) on Instagram, Odesza announced their residency with luxury hotel and casino, Wynn Las Vegas. Beginning in May, fans can catch DJ sets from Odesza at multiple Wynn affiliated nightclubs (including Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub).

Due to where the performances will take place, supporters should know that you must be at least 21 years of age to snag a ticket to any of Odesza’s five residency dates. For those who aren’t able to jam out, Odesza ensured they won’t be left off by teasing new music plans. “2025, back in the studio,” they wrote. “We’ve been finding a ton of new inspiration while we’ve been working on new music. We want to share some of it with you all—so we’re gonna do some DJ sets this year at Wynn Las Vegas.”

Tickets for Odesza’s 2025 Wynn residency is on sale now. Find more information here. Continue below to view Odesza’s full residency schedule and official poster.