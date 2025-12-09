Officially Ice Picks His 20 Favorite Max B Songs

There’s a certain confidence that comes with being early on a cultural icon, and Officially Ice of The Joe Budden Podcast has championed Max B for many years. When Ice curates a list, you respect the authority. You don’t debate it: you salute it. Forget the diss records and internet nostalgia — these are the joints Funkmaster Flex, or any DJ with taste and a pulse, should have on standby the moment Bigaveli touches a stage.

Did you boys not get the memo? Max B is home, and 2026 is lining up to be his true takeover year. Not a comeback: a continuation of an unfinished reign. Time for everybody to catch up and remember why his voice, melodies, street aura, and Harlem cool heated up the streets and changed how rappers talk and sing their truths.

So, as the holidays slow everything down, take a moment and reconnect with the catalogue that built the wave. Let it crash over you again.