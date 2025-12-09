Editorial_Image Set_1024x450
@apex.visions

Officially Ice Picks His 20 Favorite Max B Songs

There’s a certain confidence that comes with being early on a cultural icon, and Officially Ice of The Joe Budden Podcast has championed Max B for many years. When Ice curates a list, you respect the authority. You don’t debate it: you salute it. Forget the diss records and internet nostalgia — these are the joints Funkmaster Flex, or any DJ with taste and a pulse, should have on standby the moment Bigaveli touches a stage.

Did you boys not get the memo? Max B is home, and 2026 is lining up to be his true takeover year. Not a comeback: a continuation of an unfinished reign. Time for everybody to catch up and remember why his voice, melodies, street aura, and Harlem cool heated up the streets and changed how rappers talk and sing their truths.

So, as the holidays slow everything down, take a moment and reconnect with the catalogue that built the wave. Let it crash over you again.

20. Max B — “Picture Me Rollin” (2008)

19. Max B — “Porno Muzik” (2009)

18. Max B — “Never Wanna Go Back” (2009)

17. Max B — “No More Tricks” (2025)

16. Max B — “Eye For An Eye” (2008)

15. Max B — “Drop That Top” (2007)

14. Max B — “Prolific” (2007)

13. Max B — “Bad Whiskey” (2011)

12. Max B — “Cake (Remix)” Feat. French Montana and T.P. (2009)

11. Max B — “Ready To Ride (Remix)” Feat. Mak Mustard (2011)

10. Max B — “No, No, No (Hey We Love You)” Feat. French Montana (2011)

9. Max B — “Try Me” (2008)

8. Max B — “Why You Do That” (2012)

7. Max B — “Don’t Take It Personal” (2009)

6. Max B — “Baby I Wonder” (2008)

5. Max B — “Deez My Streets” (2012)

4. Max B — “I Gotta Habit ” (2008)

3. Max B — “Blow Me A Dub (Remix)” (2009)

2. Max B — “Sexy Love” (2008)

1. Max B — “Dead Solver” Feat. Mak Musard (2009)

Playlist:

TIDAL
Spotify
Apple

