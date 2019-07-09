Getty Image

Despite being incarcerated for the past ten years, Harlem rapper Max B has been a staple of the modern rap game through his influence on the current crop of rappers who embraced his “wavy” mentality and cries of “Free Max B” which have kept his legend alive. Now, however, it appears he’s about to have even greater influence, as he started teasing new music recorded during his imprisonment. As it happens, the new music was part of a larger scheme, as he releases his first mixtape in seven years, Coke Wave 4, with longtime rhyme partner French Montana and producer Paul Couture.

While Max previously had appearances on other records, most notably on Kanye West’s 2016 album, The Life Of Pablo (originally to be named after Max B himself), on the song “Siiiiiiiiilver Surffffeeeeer Intermission,” Coke Wave 4 marks only the second full-length project since he began his 75-year sentence for murder conspiracy and robbery charges. The last post-incarceration project he released was also a collaborative mixtape with Isaiah Toothtaker, Toothy Wavy, on which he phoned all his verses in from prison. Although the press release announcing Coke Wave 4 does not mention this recording method, it’s likely he used the same strategy for this tape, along with marathon recording sessions from French, according to Rolling Stone.

Max still has a few more years on his sentence, thanks to a plea bargain that reduced his charge down to aggravated manslaughter, but if he can still pull together projects like this, there’s likely plenty of hope for his post-prison career yet.

Coke Wave 4 is out now via Epic/The Orchard.