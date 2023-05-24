Offset Credited Cardi B With Helping Him Kick His Lean Addiction

While some rappers have detailed their struggles with dependence on lean, Offset says he was able to quit drinking codeine with the help of his wife, Cardi B. In a new feature in Variety, the Atlanta rapper revealed how his family inspired him to give up the habit and promote healthier living.

While calling Cardi his “bestie,” Offset said, “I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up, and putting that message out.”.

However, elsewhere in the interview, he struggled to express how the loss of his former bandmate Takeoff — who will have an appearance on his upcoming solo album — has affected him. “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That sh*t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

And regarding the new album, he revealed that it will also have features from Chloe, Future, Latto, Travis Scott, and of course, Cardi B.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.