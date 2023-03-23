Offset Teased A New Song Featuring A Posthumous Verse From Takeoff

While the death of Takeoff at just 28 years old was already tragic, the tragedy was exacerbated by the fact that at the time of his death, he and fellow Migos member Quavo were apparently on the outs with the third member of their trio, Offset. As Quavo and Takeoff promoted their new album as a duo, Offset hinted at plans of releasing a solo project of his own.

Offset put those plans on pause with the death of his former bandmate, but now, it looks like he’s ready to begin his rollout once again. And, on an especially bittersweet note, it appears that he may have still been working with the late Takeoff. On Monday, he shared a clip of a new song on his Instagram Story that features a verse from Takeoff alongside another from fellow Quality Control records rapper Icewear Vezzo. The clip eventually circulated online:

Offset previewing music with Takeoff & Icewear Vezzo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyZUOsH57D — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 21, 2023

While it’s currently unknown if this posthumous verse was recorded specifically for Offset’s solo project or taken from an older recording session, it’s both encouraging and deflating to know that there was a possibility the two cousins could be mending fences. Before Takeoff’s death, it did appear that whatever the issue was, it appeared to center on Quavo and Offset, who were rumored to have gotten into an altercation at the recent Grammy Awards over a tribute to their fallen bandmate. Both rappers denied that a fight took place.