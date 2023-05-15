Offset celebrated Cardi B on Mother’s Day with a sweet message on Instagram — and, true to the couple’s fondness for PDA, he also included a racy photo from Cardi’s last pregnancy photoshoot. “Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “Such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L.”

Meanwhile, the photo carousel started with the nude pregnancy pic, then included a selfie from Cardi in her underwear, pictures of the couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, and a cute video of Kulture rubbing Cardi’s baby belly before Wave’s arrival.

Cardi and Offset have earned a reputation as one of the entertainment business’ most affectionate couples. Their love for PDA is unrivaled, and it seems that every holiday or special occasion gives them another opportunity to make posts showing off their love — and a lot of skin. For Offset’s birthday last year, he posted a photo of Cardi twerking on him in front of a waterfall, while at the Grammys this year, they put on a red-carpet display that would make anyone blush.

