Cardi B recently opened up about how her and her husband, Offset, are coping following the loss of his cousin and Migos member, Takeoff, earlier this month. In a now-deleted voice note that Cardi shared on Twitter, she noted that people should stop “trying to be funny to get clout” while the couple are grieving.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf*ckers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy,’ and we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

The Bronx rapper went on to detail just how hard she’s working to make her husband feel better during these tough times. In her own words, just because fans see them together on her Instagram Stories doesn’t mean they know the full story.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, f*cking seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, f*cking schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks,” Cardi added. “Stop f*cking playing.”

Cardi B speaks on feeling hopeless trying to help Offset after the passing of his cousin Takeoff.💔🕊️ “I been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, he no longer smiles… seeing him randomly cry.. I am heartbroken” pic.twitter.com/1lskk52aVr — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) November 28, 2022

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, passed away on November 1 in Houston.

