Offset and Hit-Boy have a banger on their hands. On their new single, “2 Live,” the two pay homage to Miami rap legends 2 Live Crew.

Both the superproducer and the Migos member show off their rap chops over the bouncy, strip-club-ready beat, on which, classic 2 Live Crew adlibs can be heard throughout.

“2 Live, 2 Live, b*tch, she get freaky like an Uncle Luke album,” raps Hit-Boy on the song’s chorus.

Both hip-hop stars show their chemistry throughout the track, as they bounce off of each other’s bars.

On Offset‘s verse, he wows the ladies with his charm and his style, rapping “Ring around the rosey / I bought her Chanel / Now takin’ pictures posin’.”

While it’s unclear whether “2 Live” will be a standalone single or a part of Offset’s or Hit-Boy’s upcoming projects, the latter teased a few concepts for albums and mixtapes last year during an interview with XXL.

“I been seeing a lot of people saying I should do a compilation of my own with my beats and just different artists,” he said. “That’s something I wanna turn up on. Look out for that Hit-Boy compilation. My rap album, too. I got all types of joints coming.”

In the meantime, you can check out “2 Live” above.