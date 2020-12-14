Offset isn’t entirely on board with the upcoming coronavirus vaccine. The rapper was recently stopped by TMZ and questioned about the new medical development, which, should everyone take it, would give people the herd immunity to start getting life back to normal. But it turns out Offset is among the skeptics, saying he “doesn’t trust” it. He had other concerns as well, saying that treatment would be prioritized to the upper class as opposed to the general public. All of this caused people on Twitter to weigh in on the rapper’s comments.

Who in the heck cares if he gets it or not https://t.co/YBOdyZcLFc — Sherry Hash (@SherryHash4) December 13, 2020

But does he eat McRib? https://t.co/PmmP3S5c55 — Annette (@OZZYSBITCH) December 13, 2020

Why you would even ask him is beyond me. I want to know wtf gets their medical advice from Offset? 🤔 https://t.co/lZrGLu4GLq — Scuba Steve-Atl (@ClemsonTigerAtl) December 13, 2020

are we suppose to be like " oh snap! offset isnt gonna do it so we wont"? https://t.co/YbuwXn2Tou — – Manik – 🇸🇳 (@itsmanikjones) December 13, 2020

One simply asked, “Who in the heck cares if he gets it or not?” while another questioned how he could eat a McRib from McDonald’s but raise concerns with the vaccine. “Why you would even ask him is beyond me,” another wrote. “I want to know wtf gets their medical advice from Offset?”

Same bro I’m let y’all be the test dummies https://t.co/VvFs8nVOZm — I_Do_My_Own_Stunts (@ImWaveyBeats) December 13, 2020

On the other hand, some seemed to agree with Offset or they at least understood his fears with the virus. One responded to the rapper’s comments on Twitter and said, “I hear ya offset” and another said, “Same bro I’m let y’all be the test dummies.” A third comment simply said, “I agree with him” with a laughing emoji.

You can watch Offset’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine here and see other responses from folks on Twitter below.

This nigga drank lean and pills but he’s scared to take a vaccine https://t.co/pN3870nJd2 — Mali🧛🏿🖖🏽 (@YSLSenju) December 14, 2020

Why is this news 🤣 https://t.co/yK8nbg6Kar — Glenn Ford Jr (@Black_Brutha_15) December 13, 2020

Should we ask Ja Rule his thoughts next? https://t.co/x4qbXP7BWF — Dennis (@rooneydr) December 13, 2020

Who cares what offset says looool https://t.co/wfaHpjCUvG — 🇾🇪 AKH WITH THE STOCK 📈👳🏽‍♂️ (@salehisback1) December 13, 2020

Lol y’all gotta stop with this. https://t.co/JqJpBsUFWu — Many Faced-God (@_Jamelia_) December 13, 2020