Snoop Dogg recently sparked a bit of controversy after he shared his sentiments on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” In an interview with Central Ave, the Long Beach rapper said that No. 1 song caused some concern for him on how young women would express themselves after hearing it.

“I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around,” he said. Hours after the interview was released, TMZ caught up with Offset and asked him about his opinion on Snoop’s comments regarding his wife’s song.

“I love Snoop, man. [Cardi B is] grown,” Offset said. “I don’t get in females business, so Ima just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don’t do that. I don’t care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don’t get in females’ business.” The Migos rapper also pointed out that men often rap about the same content that is present on “WAP.” “As [male] rappers, we talk about the same sh*t,” he said. “It’s a lot of woman empowerment. Don’t shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us and setting records. That’s two women on one record that’s a very successful record.”

Before concluding his statement, Offset made sure to clarify that he did not have any bad feelings towards Snoop for what he said.

“I really f*ck with Snoop, like, on a personal level. So, I could personally call him and be like, ‘Snoop, come on now.’ I don’t wanna seem like I’m dissing at Snoop, that’s my boy. But, at the same time, all men should stay out of women business,” Offset said. “That’s women business. You ain’t gon’ have no win. Your comments probably looking crazy from just saying stuff like that. Stay outta women business. Women are strong now. We should uplift our women. Don’t say what they can and can’t do.”

