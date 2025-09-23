In a period that was just a few days over exactly one year, Sabrina Carpenter released two albums: Short N’ Sweet in 2024 and Man’s Best Friend a few weeks ago. Carpenter has done a lot of writing over the past 12-plus months, but she’s still at it.

In a new interview with Vogue Italia, Carpenter said:

“I feel like I’m doing a lot of introspective thinking right now. I really want to do things intentionally and things that bring me life and give life and give those around me life. […] I’m doing a lot of writing right now, which you wouldn’t probably expect after two albums, two years in a row.”

The piece notes that this writing is specifically journaling, so it’s not clear if any of these words are intended for new music or if they are purely for Carpenter’s personal and private satisfaction.

Carpenter continued, “My magic writing place is my bedroom, or it’s outside. […] Although I get many bug bites… Once I get enough bug bites, I go walking and I’m just refreshing.”

Carpenter is fresh off a performance at the VMAs and an interview with Nardwuar. Coming up, she’s hosting Saturday Night Live and headlining Coachella.

