The 2025 Governors Ball festival came and went this past weekend. The fest wasn’t without issue, as some sets were delayed or canceled entirely due to weather. The artists that did manage to perform, though, made the most of their time on stage. That includes Saturday (June 7) headliner Olivia Rodrigo, who closed out the day with a terrific 19-song performance.

Rodrigo’s set pulled evenly from her two albums (per setlist.fm), featuring nine songs each from Guts and Sour. She opened with “Obsessed,” closed her main set with “Deja Vu,” then played a four-song encore featuring “Brutal,” “All-American B*tch,” “Good 4 U,” and “Get Him Back!.” The only song not from those two albums was her cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House,” which came towards the end of the main set and featured a surprise appearance from David Byrne himself.

Check out the full setlist below.