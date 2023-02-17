Just days away from hitting the road with SZA on her upcoming SOS tour, Omar Apollo has shared some new music. On his latest, “3 Boys,” the openly queer singer/songwriter details the feelings of holding onto a special kind of love, but not wanting to share it with anyone else.

While Apollo seems to entertain the idea of polyamory or ethical non-monogamy of some sort, he immediately realizes that he cannot do it, as he is only drawn to one person in the hypothetical triad.

“Three boys would work if I wasn’t so tethered to you / What should I do? / I can’t even choose / I’m tethered to you,” he sings on the song’s chorus, over a smooth, hypnotic beat.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Apollo revealed that as he’s been putting out more and more music, he’s become more comfortable expressing his sexuality.

“I wasn’t super open about my sexuality, but people were hearing things,” he said. “In Indiana people were saying, ‘He’s not even gay, he’s just doing that to be artist-y.’ I always thought it was funny because the reality of my life is not that; it’s not a choice, it’s just what I am. You have to laugh at things like that.”

You can listen to “3 Boys” above.

