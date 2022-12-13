Who Is Opening SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tour?

Following SZA’s release of her sophomore album, SOS, and her Saturday Night Live performance, she also revealed today that she’ll be heading on tour in 2023. The newly-announced North American dates include a number of arenas, signifying her growth — with NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and Boston’s TD Garden being just a handful of shows.
“Time to take this sh*t on the road,” SZA shared.
Omar Apollo is set to open for her during the new tour. Earlier this year, he released his album, Ivory, which made an appearance on Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums of 2022 list.
going on a S.O.S north american tour with @sza in February!!! 🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂 tix on sale friday!!! 🆘 pic.twitter.com/A2mVtV5hYL
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) December 13, 2022
SZA’s North American tour kicks off in February in Columbus, OH, and will run through the end of March. Tickets go on sale starting December 16. More information is available here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of SZA’s SOS tour dates.
02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ The Jerome Schottenstein Center
02/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/25/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/04/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/13/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
03/14/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/19/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum