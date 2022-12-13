Who Is Opening SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tour?

Following SZA’s release of her sophomore album, SOS, and her Saturday Night Live performance, she also revealed today that she’ll be heading on tour in 2023. The newly-announced North American dates include a number of arenas, signifying her growth — with NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and Boston’s TD Garden being just a handful of shows.

“Time to take this sh*t on the road,” SZA shared.

Omar Apollo is set to open for her during the new tour. Earlier this year, he released his album, Ivory, which made an appearance on Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums of 2022 list.

going on a S.O.S north american tour with @sza in February!!! 🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂 tix on sale friday!!! 🆘 pic.twitter.com/A2mVtV5hYL — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) December 13, 2022

SZA’s North American tour kicks off in February in Columbus, OH, and will run through the end of March. Tickets go on sale starting December 16. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of SZA’s SOS tour dates.

02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ The Jerome Schottenstein Center

02/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum