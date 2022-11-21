Omar Apollo’s biggest hit of his career finally has a music video. The rising Mexican-American star wrecks a home in the video for “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” that was released on Saturday (November 19).

After years of grinding as an indie artist, Apollo received his big break this year with “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Following performances of the soulful love song on NPR’s Tiny Desk series in September and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it exploded in popularity. “Evergreen” became his first entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart when it reached No. 51. The song also went viral on TikTok with more than 300k videos created on the platform.

Apollo has made sure to give “Evergreen” heavy promotion. On his YouTube channel, he uploaded a live performance of the song and a lyric video. Apollo also released a sped-up version of the song to match its viral TikTok remix. Now the official video is here.

In the “Evergreen” video, Apollo gives a powerful performance of the song as a house comes together and later implodes around him. There could be a metaphorical implication of home-wrecking in this captivating visual. The song is part of Apollo’s debut album Ivory. Last week, he received his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

