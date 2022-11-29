Omar Apollo
Pop

Omar Apollo Got NSFW To Make It Clear He’s Not A ‘Queerbaiting Singer’

Many musicians have dealt with accusations of queerbaiting, from Harry Styles to Cardi B. Though fans want celebrities to express support for the LGBTQ+ community, they want that without exploitation or profit being made off of a group of which they’re not a part. But sometimes it’s hard to tell where the line is drawn.

Luckily, this new case with Omar Apollo isn’t as complicated. An account tweeted: “is omar apollo another queerbaiting singer? like those type ‘i don’t label myself let me wear cropped and paint my nails and i say i find another guy hot’ cuz i like his song but i don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbating.” Apollo quote-tweeted with a simple answer: “no i b sucking dick fr.” He then added in a thread: “from the back 💯”

So it’s a good thing we’ve cleared that up. Apollo’s career has been growing exponentially this year, and it looks like nothing will stop that. He just received his first Grammy nomination, for Best New Artist, alongside Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

