The year is filled to the brim with highly-anticipated concert tours and festivals. Chart-topping recording artist SZA’s SOS Tour is near the top of the list. The “Kill Bill” singer launched her North American tour wing of her tour yesterday (February 21) in Columbus, Ohio, at The Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Over the next few weeks, the songwriter will embark on a 15-city tour with support from singer Omar Apollo. The Grammy Best New Artist nominee has quickly gained a fan base due to his deeply emotional approach, which will fit in perfectly with SZA’s discography while on tour. Although SZA’s setlist will fluctuate across each night’s performance, Omar Apollo’s growing fame and discography doesn’t offer as much flexibility.

According to setlist.fm, Omar’s setlist is a mix of both fun and sad songs. View Omar Apollo’s setlist and the remaining SOS Tour dates below.

1. “Useless”

2. “Killing Me”

3. “Endlessly”

4. “3 Boys”

5. “Petrified”

6. “Invincible”

7. “Tamagotchi”

8. “Kamikaze”

9. “Want U Around”

10. “Evergreen”

11. “Go Away”

02/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.