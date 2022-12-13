Attention all sad, introverted people across North America, it is time to charge your social battery and stock up on a hefty supply of Vitamin D supplements. Why? The Queen of Moody bops, SZA, is hitting the road this winter.

Fresh out of the release of her sophomore album, S.O.S., which brought Lizzo to tears, the “PSA” singer is preparing to share the album’s raw vulnerability with fans across the United States and Canada beginning in February 2023. The songwriter took to Instagram to announce the tour with the caption, “Time to take this sh*t on the road.”

Based on online chatter, we can guess that tracks “Nobody Gets Me,” “Creep,” and “Ghost In The Machine” are sure to be crowd favorites.

Joining her on the road is none other than Grammy-award nominee Omar Apollo. The “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” singer shared his excitement to hit the road with SZA while uploading the tour date poster.

After being moved by Lizzo’s tour this year, we wonder if SZA will pull any inspiration from that into her show.

View the full tour schedule below.

02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ The Jerome Schottenstein Center

02/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Public tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, December 16. To purchase tickets to any of the dates listed above, click here.