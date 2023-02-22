What Songs Should You Expect SZA To Play On Her ‘SOS Tour?’

SZA is an undeniable force in music. As her sophomore album, SOS, continues to break records on the music charts or serve as the inspiration behind a few tongue-in-cheek TikToks by other famous musicians, fans can’t get enough of the project. Now, with the launch of the album’s supporting tour, concertgoers are beginning to wonder what they should expect as the “Kill Bill” singer makes her way to their city.

Yesterday (February 21), after opening the North American wing in Columbus, Ohio, at The Jerome Schottenstein Center, the internet is buzzing about which tracks of the songwriter’s discography made the cut. According to setlist.fm, SZA has a melting pot of her solo music featured during her show. In addition to her new music, fan-favorite tracks from her debut album Ctrl, the Black Panther soundtrack, and her older EPs, as well as songs from artists she’s inspired by.

View the setlist below, but don’t hold the singer to it. As the tour progresses, SZA shared on Twitter that nothing is set in stone, writing, “all imma say is the set list will fluctuate. Everything will have its day.”

Night one down 🥹 THANK YOU COLUMBUS !! 🤍 All imma say is the set list will fluctuate 🤫🤫🤫 everything will have its day 😉 #SOSTOUR 🆘 pic.twitter.com/v5Am1cagap — SZA (@sza) February 22, 2023

1. “PSA”

2. “Seek & Destroy”

3. “Notice Me”

4. “Conceited”

5. “Love Galore”

6. “Broken Clocks”

7. “Forgiveless”

8. “Used”

9. “Bag Lady” (Erykah Badu cover)

10. “Blind”

11. “Shirt”

12. “Smoking On My Ex Pack”

13. “All The Stars”

14. “Prom”

15. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

16. “F2F”

17. “Drew Barrymore”

18. “Doves in the Wind”

19. “Low”

20. “Open Arms”

21. “Supermodel”

22. “Special”

23. “Nobody Gets Me”

24. “Gone Girl”

25. “SOS”

26. “Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat cover)

27. “Love Language”

28. “Snooze”

29. “Kill Bill”

30. “I Hate U”

31. “The Weekend”

32. “Good Days

See below for the remaining dates for the SOS Tour.

02/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

