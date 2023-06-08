From Alabama to the Bay Area, Sick Wid It rapper OMB Peezy has been making a name for himself for the past few years thanks to impressive releases such as Preacher To The Streets, Too Deep For Tears, and Misguided. Now, with his new album, Le’Paris (taken from his real first name), coming soon, Peezy drops by Uproxx Studios to deliver a defiant performance of his new single “Think You Ready.”

Produced by Quay Global, the new track finds Peezy questioning and challenging the listener at the same time with its dismissive refrain as he details the struggles he’s survived and the big plans he’s got for the future. “Look, if you think you ready, it get deadly,” he warns. “We be marching up on feet / R.I.P. Tez, survived the headshot ‘fore he took ’em off the street / You think you ready ’til them boys walk up and blind you with a beam / I been heavy all my life, they wanna drop me ’cause I’m me.” He also briefly addresses his legal troubles while asserting they are no problem, just another hurdle for him to jump on his road to success.

Watch OMB Peezy’s performance above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

