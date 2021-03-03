Sacramento rapper OMB Peezy has been arrested in connection with the shooting on an Atlanta music video set two weeks ago, according to XXL. The well-established hip-hop magazine confirmed via Fulton County court records that Paris LeDade — better known as OMB Peezy — was arrested Monday, March 1 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for an incident on February 21, the day of the shooting. Peezy’s bond is set at $40,000 — $30,000 for the assault and the rest for possession of a firearm.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, Peezy relocated to California before high school and has since shuttled back and forth between the two cities, maintaining roots to both the Bay Area post-hyphy and Southern trap sounds. He most recently released the mixtape In The Meantime while working on his next album, the follow-up to 2019’s Preacher To The Streets, dropping the “Dope Boys” video with Rylo Rodriguez in early February. Unfortunately, it seems art imitated life in this situation, leading to the arrest and fans’ concern that 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch, the two rappers whose video set the shooting occurred, were injured or worse.

However, Roddy and Dugg very quickly allayed those concerns, confirming that they were not among the three people injured in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been reported as yet.

