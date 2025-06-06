Oscar Maydón had a major moment last month, when his and Fuerza Regida’s collaboration “Tu Boda” was nominated for Best Latin Song. The track comes from Maydón’s new album Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 (which translates to Rich Or Dead Vol. 1), which was released last night (June 5).
Also available now is a video for “Asquerosamente Rico” (“Disgustingly Rich”), a new collaboration with Peso Pluma.
Maydón says of the album:
“Rico o Muerto Vol. 1, starting with the name alone, represents who we are, as people, as a label, as a family. This is, without a doubt, the best album I’ve made in my career. We’ve matured musically, from the lyrics to the melodies. It’s an album that took an entire year of work, and I carry it in my heart because it wasn’t easy. It took time to bring the right people together, to build each collaboration with intention. Every track was chosen with care. This album tells our story, our life and hunger to take our music to every corner of the world.”
Watch the “Asquerosamente Rico” video above. Below, find the Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 cover art and tracklist.
Oscar Maydón’s Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 Album Cover Artwork
Oscar Maydón’s Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 Tracklist
1. “Baja Beach” with Fuerza Regida and Junior H
2. “Desvelada” with Neton Vega and Peso Pluma
3. “Pa Mi” with Tito Double P
4. “Top Model” with Junior H
5. “2030”
6. “Asquerosamente Rico” with Peso Pluma
7. “Tu Boda” with Fuerza Regida
8. “Tuxxi” with Anuel AA
9. “Amigos? No.” with Neton Vega
10. “Mr. Vallarta”
11. “Finos Con Los Valentino” with Luis R Conriquez and Gabito Ballesteros”
12. “ZAZA” with Victor Mendivil
Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 is out now via Rancho Humilde. Find more information here.