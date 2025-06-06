Oscar Maydón had a major moment last month, when his and Fuerza Regida’s collaboration “Tu Boda” was nominated for Best Latin Song. The track comes from Maydón’s new album Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 (which translates to Rich Or Dead Vol. 1), which was released last night (June 5).

Also available now is a video for “Asquerosamente Rico” (“Disgustingly Rich”), a new collaboration with Peso Pluma.

Maydón says of the album:

“Rico o Muerto Vol. 1, starting with the name alone, represents who we are, as people, as a label, as a family. This is, without a doubt, the best album I’ve made in my career. We’ve matured musically, from the lyrics to the melodies. It’s an album that took an entire year of work, and I carry it in my heart because it wasn’t easy. It took time to bring the right people together, to build each collaboration with intention. Every track was chosen with care. This album tells our story, our life and hunger to take our music to every corner of the world.”

Watch the “Asquerosamente Rico” video above. Below, find the Rico o Muerto Vol. 1 cover art and tracklist.