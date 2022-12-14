kendrick lamargrammys
Getty Image
Music

Osheaga Festival Gears Up For 2023 By Announcing Kendrick Lamar And Billie Eilish As Headliners

The largest pop music festival in Montreal, Osheaga Art And Music Festival is returning in 2023 with an illustrious cast of headliners. The festival announced today that Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rufus Du Sol will serve as the top-billed acts for the 2023 edition. The Compton rapper will close out the festival’s main stage on Sunday, while Grammy darling Eilish plays Saturday and the Australian electronic music trio will headline Friday evening’s slate.

Osheaga will take place from August 4th through 6th, 2023 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau on Montreal’s St. Helen’s Island. The complete lineup will likely be announced early next year. For context, the 2022 edition with Foo Fighters, ASAP Rocky, and Dua Lipa, only announced the complete lineup in late February of this year.

The 2023 headliners for Osheaga are interesting, because they could very well be foreshadowing what acts will be in play for the summer music festival circuit in 2023. Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish particularly seem destined to be atop a lot of festival bills in 2023.

As for the city of Montreal, it becomes a haven for music and cultural festivals in the summer. Staples like Montreal Jazz Festival, Pop Montreal, and Just For Laughs will also taking place.

3-Day festival passes to Osheaga 2023 go on-sale Friday, 12/16 at noon ET here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by:
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×