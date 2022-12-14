The largest pop music festival in Montreal, Osheaga Art And Music Festival is returning in 2023 with an illustrious cast of headliners. The festival announced today that Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rufus Du Sol will serve as the top-billed acts for the 2023 edition. The Compton rapper will close out the festival’s main stage on Sunday, while Grammy darling Eilish plays Saturday and the Australian electronic music trio will headline Friday evening’s slate.

Sans plus attendre, voici vos 3 têtes d'affiche #OSHEAGA2023: @RufusDuSol • @BillieEilish • @KendrickLamar ! 🌈 🎟 3 jours en vente le 16 déc à 10h

Here are your 3 #OSHEAGA2023 headliners: RÜFÜS DU SOL • Billie Eilish • Kendrick Lamar! 3-day 🎟️ on sale on Dec 16 at 10am pic.twitter.com/b3a9QEHtSd — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) December 14, 2022

Osheaga will take place from August 4th through 6th, 2023 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau on Montreal’s St. Helen’s Island. The complete lineup will likely be announced early next year. For context, the 2022 edition with Foo Fighters, ASAP Rocky, and Dua Lipa, only announced the complete lineup in late February of this year.

The 2023 headliners for Osheaga are interesting, because they could very well be foreshadowing what acts will be in play for the summer music festival circuit in 2023. Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish particularly seem destined to be atop a lot of festival bills in 2023.

As for the city of Montreal, it becomes a haven for music and cultural festivals in the summer. Staples like Montreal Jazz Festival, Pop Montreal, and Just For Laughs will also taking place.

3-Day festival passes to Osheaga 2023 go on-sale Friday, 12/16 at noon ET here.