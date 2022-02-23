Back in December 2021, Canadian festival Osheaga announced the headliners for its 2022 event: Foo Fighters, ASAP Rocky, and Dua Lipa. Now, the festival, which goes down at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29 to 31, has unveiled its full slate of performers and there’s plenty of firepower in it.

Aside from the headliners, the lineup features 100 Gecs, Ashnikko, BIA, Beabadoobee, Big Sean, Bleachers, Burna Boy, Charli XCX, Cordae, Dominic Fike, Freddie Gibbs, Girl In Red, Glass Animals, Idles, Khruangbin, King Hannah, Kygo, Local Natives, Lucy Dacus, Machine Gun Kelly, Men I Trust, Mitski, Pi’erre Bourne, Pierre Kwenders, PinkPantheress, Porter Robinson, Sampa the Great, Slowthai, The Kid Laroi, Tinashe, Tones And I, Tove Lo, Turnstile, Wet Leg, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

This is a big year for the fest, as its 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled for obvious reasons. That said, they did host a mini all-Canadian event in October 2021, which featured Jessie Reyez, Majid Jordan, Dvsn, Roy Woods, Grandson, and Faouzia.

Weekend passes for the 2022 fest are available now, while single-day passes will be available starting this Friday. For more information on that front, check out the Osheaga website.

