Next month, Outkast will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and it’s only fitting that they’ll be ushered in by a pair of their most frequent collaborators and one of the scions of their psychedelic ATLien legacy.

Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown will be along to help induct the Atlanta rap pioneers, with whom they’ve collaborated on hits like “The Whole World,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “The Way You Move.” In addition, JID, the rising Atlanta rapper whose albums DiCaprio 2, The Forever Story, and God Does Like Ugly have drawn comparisons to Outkast’s P-funk-inspired style, will also perform at the ceremony, which takes place on November 8 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater. The ceremony will stream live on Disney Plus.

In addition to being inspired by Outkast, JID was recently given the opportunity to perform with André 3000 on his upcoming deluxe edition of God Does Like Ugly — although, Three Stacks is more likely to play his flute than spit a verse. JID previously collaborated with Big Boi on Masego’s “Garden Party” in 2021.

Upon their induction, Outkast will become the 13th hip-hop act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 2Pac, A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, The Notorious B.I.G., Public Enemy, and Run-DMC are among the only other hip-hop acts in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.