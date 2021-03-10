Nearly two years removed from his debut album, Dior Deposits, Guapdad 4000 is gearing up to release his upcoming effort, 1176 with Illmind. The Oakland rapper takes one step closer to the project’s release which his latest single, “She Wanna” featuring fellow Bay Area act, P-Lo. The track is a play off Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and arrives with a wacky visual that falls in line with Guapdad’s unique personality.

After waking up next to a pair of women, the rapper quickly declares that he’s dealing with someone who wants to “f*ck all the time.” He proceeds to steal a few credit cards before getting ready for the day. For the rest of the video, we see him receive a fresh batch of cookies, caress the pregnant belly of the presumed mother of his child, show off some dance moves, and more. As for P-Lo, his appearances in the video are limited to his face camouflaged onto the different colored walls in the house the video was shot at.

MY ALBUM DROP MARCH 19th pic.twitter.com/Nh3Vgg8FAf — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) March 1, 2021

“She Wanna” is the second single from the upcoming album following “How Many” which is produced by Illmind. Shortly before the song was released, the producer showed love to Guapdad in a warm post. “I’m so proud of Guapdad and I’m proud of myself because we challenged each other,” he said. “That pressure made some diamonds and we can’t wait to show this project to the world. This single is the beginning of what’s to come.” Guapdad also confirmed that the new album would arrive on March 19.

You can watch the video above.

1176 is out 03/19 via 88Rising/TWNSHP.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.