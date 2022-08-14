(SPOILERS for this week’s P-Valley episode will be found below.)

After ten weeks of love, hate, pain, pleasures, highs, lows, and so much more, P-Valley will wrap things up with the finale for its second season. There are so many questions that remain as we enter the closer for Katori Hill’s hit show. Will Andre become the mayor of Chucalissa? Will Haley successfully sell The Pynk for $10 million? Will Uncle Clifford be able to stop Hailey from selling The Pynk? Will Mercedes be able to win back Terricka? Will Keyshawn be able to escape from her abusive boyfriend Derrick and out of Chucalissa with her two children?

For what it’s worth, each of the aforementioned questions will be answered in a yes or no fashion. However, it means that there’ll be a big shift in the future for The Pynk and its lovely ladies. Bigger obstacles will be left for the strip club to deal with while big moments of love and pain will only serve as fuel to the fire for what goes down in the valley.

The aforementioned events in the finale of season two are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. They include Jucee Froot’s thumping “Down In The Valley” which serves as the theme song for the series.

What Songs Were In The Season Two Finale Of P-Valley?

The songs that soundtracked the standout moments on this week’s episode of P-Valley are Jazmine Sullivan’s “The Other Side” and L.T.D.’s “Love Ballad.” Jazmine Sullivan’s “The Other Side” plays as Mercedes pole dances in the space she initially purchased to hold dance classes for young girls prior to the pandemic. At this moment, she just received a wonderful gift from Farrah, Coach’s wife, when her mother Pastor Woodbine walks in to brag about her success, but more importantly, to also inform her about news regarding Mercedes’ daughter Terricka.

L.T.D.’s “Love Ballad” can be heard during a party at The Pynk hosted by Earnestine who wants to celebrate successfully recovering from COVID. While Lil Murda was expected to have left for his tour by the time the party began, he delayed his departure in order to say his goodbyes to Uncle Clifford. As a result, it sparks a moment that will forever change their relationship.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

J. Alphonse Nicholson — “Seven Pounds Of Pressure”

Tonay Marie — “Eat It”

Sam Cooke — “Bring It On Home To Me”

GloRilla & Hitkidd — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Big KRIT — “No Playground”

Mint Condition — “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)”

Erykah Badu — “Didn’t Cha Know”

Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ is now available to watch on STARZ.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.