Megan Thee Stallion is truly living a hot girl summer right now, posting photos in a skimpy bikini on the beach in Portugal and setting the internet on fire with a twerking video heard ’round the world. But she’s also been putting in a ton of work as of late on the music festival circuit. In July alone alone, the “Plan B” singer has performed at Longitude Festival in Ireland, Wireless Festival in the London, Openair Fraunfeld, and Finland’s Ruisrock Festival. But nobody could have predicted what happened when she invited Erykah Badu on stage with her during her performance at Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival tonight.

Badu walks up tossing her jacket off as Megan welcomes her to the stage. As Megan tells the DJ to “drop that sh*t!” her song “Kitty Kat” starts to play and Erykah Badu, wearing daisy dukes and a white tee, proceeds to give the Swiss audience a twerking masterclass. And we’re not talking a quick twerk here. This was a full-on, five stage maneuver from Badu and it was wholly unexpected. “When I tell yallll my girl Erykah Badu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Meg said in the caption of the Instagram video of the Badu twerk. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”

Most of us would have expected this to have happened the other way around. But Erykah’s set was directly before Meg’s and she’s never been one to want to leave the stage in a hurry.

