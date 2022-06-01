Big KRIT Hits The ‘Rhode Clean’ In His Silky New Video

Big KRIT dropped off the latest video supporting his album Digital Roses Don’t Die today (June 1) for “Rhode Clean.” The ’80s-inspired visual directed by Thang Ho opens with an exquisitely dressed woman doing a brief stand-up comedy set before introducing the Mississippi rapper, who comes onto the stage dressed pretty sharply himself. From there, he delivers a performance of the record accompanied by a live band. The video continues showing flashes of luxury vehicles, other attendees dressed to the nines, and KRIT eventually makes his way outside to rap while flanked by women sitting atop one of the cars. It’s a special affair.

“Rhode Clean” follows the “So Cool” music video that was released back in January, leading into the February release of Digital Roses Don’t Die. The 17-song album’s sole feature was Rolynne and is the 35-year-old’s fifth studio album following 2019’s KRIT Iz Here. Big KRIT left the Def Jam label in 2016, and has since launched his own record label, Multi Alumni. The first release under Multi Alumni was his third studio album, 2017’s 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out the smooth new video for “Rhode Clean” above.