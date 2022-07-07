UPROXX Sessions repeat performer DDG has become something of a regular around here, dropping by to perform his viral hits like “Moonwalking In Calabasas” and “Hood Melody” while sharing his thoughts for React Like You Know and Behind The Video. Besides hanging out at the Uproxx office in Los Angeles, though, he also runs his own label, Zooted Entertainment, putting out his first artist Paidway T.O.

So, it’s only right that we got Paidway T.O in the studio to perform for UPROXX Sessions, too. He popped by with his 2020 single “Kickback,” an upbeat track about sneaking in the club at 19 years old. And while he doesn’t have to do so now, these days he’s focusing on preparing to release his debut album, for which he’s released a handful of singles including “Better Days” featuring DDG.

Watch Paidway T.O perform “Kickback” for UPROXX Sessions above.

