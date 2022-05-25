DDG Breaks Down The Meaning Behind ‘Elon Musk’ In ‘Behind The Video’

After Uproxx Studios’ How I Blew Up returned earlier this week to track the rise of Sonny Digital from bedroom beatmaker to in-demand, pioneering producer, Behind The Video also returns to highlight DDG’s video for “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna. Uproxx’s Steven Vasquez gets the scoop from DDG on the video’s concept and creation. In the video, DDG and Gunna break atmosphere to explore outer space, much like the song’s namesake has planned to do with his SpaceX company.

As usual, there are a few fan comments for DDG to reply to as well. When one says that “everything DDG did he spoke into existence,” DDG agrees, “That’s the only way you can make stuff come true. If you truly believe in yourself, you gotta manifest it. You’ve gotta give yourself a goal that you know you’re gonna reach.” He also recounted how he got higher than he’d ever been by underestimating a weed gummy and explained how Gunna went from being a work acquaintance to a genuine friend. “The whole hook I freestyled,” DDG brags. “I just went down a rabbit hole of Elon Musk and SpaceX and it just inspired the thought.”

Watch DDG’s Behind The Video for “Elon Musk” above.

