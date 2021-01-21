DDG Brings His Viral Hit ‘Moonwalking In Calabasas’ To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Hailing from Pontiac, Michigan, DDG got his start through a method that’s become increasingly common in recent years: making videos on YouTube. Documenting his come-up through vlogs and videos with fellow YouTube personalities like Queen Naija, DDG was able to parlay his popularity on the video-sharing site into a major label deal with Epic Records and the 2019 album Valedictorian.

Toward the end of 2020, he released his most popular single to date, “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” at last reaching the Billboard Hot 100, as well as two remixes featuring West Coast hip-hop mainstays. One features Blueface, while the second features YG. However, when DDG pulled up to Uproxx Studios to perform the hot single for UPROXX Sessions, he did so solo, proving that he’s got what it takes to carry the performance all on his own. He may have had an unconventional entry to stardom, but he’s working hard to prove he belongs.

Watch DDG’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Moonwalking In Calabasas” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.