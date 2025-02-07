For as long as Cardi B has been at the top of the hip-hop totem pole, Pardison Fontaine has been somewhere nearby, helping to support her in her rise. Of course, during Cardi’s unofficial semi-hiatus, the two haven’t been as productive as they were at the height of their collaborative years, but tonight, they’ve reunited for the first time in two years with Pardi’s hedonistic new single, “Toot It Up.” While the music video is due later today, we couldn’t let the release go by without showing it some love.

Pardi and Cardi’s musical collaboration goes back to Cardi’s earliest hits like “Wash Poppin'” and “Bodak Yellow,” on which Pardi is credited as a writer. He’s been given a writing credit on practically every Cardi smash since, including “I Like It,” “WAP,” and “Bongos,” while they last appeared on a record together on Pardi’s 2018 single “Backin’ It Up.”

Of course, Cardi has been promising her follow-up to the Grammy-winning Invasion Of Privacy for a while, so the sight of the two stars collaborating once again could be a good sign for the future, as it means they’ve almost certainly been in the studio — and if Cardi’s feeling confident, anything is possible.

Listen to Pardison Fontaine’s “Toot It Up” featuring Cardi B.