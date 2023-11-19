Why Did Pardi Diss Megan Thee Stallion?

Breakups can be difficult. For celebrities, they can be even more tricky because they happen in public. Over the last week, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine (also known as Pardi) split has been the most discussed romantic fallout in hip-hop.

In her latest single, “Cobra,” Megan alleged that infidelity on Pardi’s end contributed to their downfall. “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” she rapped. After being flooded with fan reactions, Pardi issued a response track of his own. So, why did Pardi diss Megan? According to Pardi’s latest song, “Thee Person,” it was to clear his name.

“After watching people drag your name. And talk about you in unfavorable ways. In order to get attention and clicks,” said Pardi in the song’s introduction. “I never thought you would do something like that to me. Oh, I’d like to apologize for no longer keeping up with your lies or supporting your habits to tell half-truths.”

Later in the song, Pardi seemed to confirm that he stepped outside the relationship. But in his words, it didn’t happen in the way Megan recounted. “Hire detectives, girl, you the feds / Not in your house, not in your bed / You lyin’ to people, you sick in the head,” rapped Pardi.

Listen to Pardison Fontaine’s track “Thee Person” above.

