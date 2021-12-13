It’s often said that good things come in threes — and for Cardi B, it’s absolutely true this week as The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin her third single to reach diamond (10 million units sold) this year. She became the first female rapper with a diamond-certified single in March for her 2017 mega-hit “Bodak Yellow,” while in November, she reached the milestone again with “Girls Like You,” her 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5. “OMMMMMMGGGGGGG,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging her collaborators and pairing her reaction with a string of screaming emojis.

Over on Instagram, she gave a longer reaction, explaining her feelings about making history. “Wow I’m sooo happy,” she wrote. “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo [diamond] record, a feature [diamond] record, and now ANOTHER [diamond] record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunny! I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

She also shared a fun fact about the single. “This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time,” she said. That’s just fantastic. Check out the song above.