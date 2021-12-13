Music

Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ Makes Her The First Female Rapper With Three Diamond Certified Singles

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

It’s often said that good things come in threes — and for Cardi B, it’s absolutely true this week as The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin her third single to reach diamond (10 million units sold) this year. She became the first female rapper with a diamond-certified single in March for her 2017 mega-hit “Bodak Yellow,” while in November, she reached the milestone again with “Girls Like You,” her 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5. “OMMMMMMGGGGGGG,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging her collaborators and pairing her reaction with a string of screaming emojis.

Over on Instagram, she gave a longer reaction, explaining her feelings about making history. “Wow I’m sooo happy,” she wrote. “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo [diamond] record, a feature [diamond] record, and now ANOTHER [diamond] record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunny! I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

She also shared a fun fact about the single. “This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time,” she said. That’s just fantastic. Check out the song above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×