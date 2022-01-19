Ever since Megan Thee Stallion’s recent college graduation, she’s archived a number of personal posts on her Instagram — a common tactic for artists between projects or gearing up for new ones. However, the commonness of this occurrence didn’t stop some gossip blogs from digging for a story when they noticed that many of the archived posts were ones that included Meg’s partner Pardison Fontaine. And the story they came up with was a doozy, alleging that the couple broke up because Megan was allegedly an “abusive, mean drunk.”

However, Pardi himself jumped on Instagram to refute those rumors, blaming the stories on the couple’s own refusal to offer up information to story-seeking bloggers. “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give niggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

A more likely explanation for Megan’s recent Instagram activity: She’s been very busy of late. In December, it was reported that Meg had signed a first-look production deal with Netflix to develop possible series and movie projects. That’s on top of her usual partnerships, performances, and working on a follow-up to her debut album — which includes collaborations like the one she’s working on with Shenseea she’s dropping this Friday. So, remember, check those sources (Black Sports Online, not a good one), and stay tuned for Megan’s next moves.